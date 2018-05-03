Sign-in Help
Employment weekly highlights—3 May 2018

  • In this issue:
  • Issues arising on termination
  • Constructive dismissal: affirmed breach can be revived by later act
  • Equality
  • Indirect discrimination: questions remain unanswered about the legality of enhancing maternity pay but not shared parental pay
  • New Tech Fund to assist employers with cost of assistive technology
  • Judicial review allowed against coroner’s policy not to prioritise services based on the religion of the deceased or family
  • Pay
  • Employment Rights Act 1996 (Itemised Pay Statement) (Amendment) (No 2) Order 2018
Article summary

This week’s edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) a Court of Appeal decision on whether a breach of contract by an employer which has been affirmed by an employee can be revived by a later act by the employer and relied on in the employee’s claim of constructive dismissal, (2) an EAT judgment on the approach to be taken when considering whether it is indirectly discriminatory for an employer to enhance maternity pay but not shared parental pay, (3) the government's new Tech Fund to support disabled people and their employers at work, (4) the Employment Rights Act 1996 (Itemised Pay Statement) (Amendment) (No 2) Order 2018, which from 6 April 2019 extends the right to receive an itemised pay statement to all workers, (5) new guidance on conducting checks on undocumented Commonwealth citizens for landlords and employers, (6) dates for your diary, and (7) updates to our case tracker. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

