Employment weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel and national restrictions, (2) a report from HM Treasury on the number of employees moving off furlough, (3) a statement from Acas on the subject of fire and rehire practices, (4) the government response to its ‘Good Work Plan’ consultation and confirmation of its plan to move forward with a single labour market enforcement body, (5) the latest edition of HMRC’s bi-monthly employer bulletin, (6) the government’s responses to consultations on the Certification Officer’s levy and their powers, (7) a CJEU judgment on the direct effect of Article 157 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union in equal pay claims for work of equal value, (8) an analysis by Edward Kemp of Littleton Chambers of a Court of Appeal judgment confirming the boundaries of protection for employment under the Lugano Convention, (9) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (10) a report from the International Regulatory Strategy Group on how companies and financial markets participants can drive more socially sustainable investment, (11) the adoption of a decision by the European Commission providing for new Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) for the transfer of personal data outside the EEA, (12) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (13) dates for your diary, and (14) updates to our case, coronavirus employment legislation, and consultation trackers or to read the full analysis.