Dip in US AML fines could be short-lived with Russian sanctions

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: Money laundering fines slid last year by roughly half from a recent high in 2018, according to a new report, but experts expect sweeping Russia sanctions, heightened scrutiny of cryptocurrency and new anti-money laundering laws to bring a tidal wave of cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

