LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Pay

Legal News

Cuts to sick pay for unvaccinated staff who are self-isolating

Published on: 24 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Cuts to sick pay for unvaccinated staff who are self-isolating

Article summary

Employment analysis: In recent days, it has been announced that several retailers including Next, IKEA and Ocado have opted to remove company sick pay provisions for members of staff who are unvaccinated and required to self-isolate due to coming into close contact with a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case. Lauren Clark, trainee solicitor at Herrington Carmichael Solicitors, analyses this development. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
1 Precedents