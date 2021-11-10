LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Blockchain fights to cut more claims from IP theft suit

Published on: 10 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain urged a judge on 9 November 2021 to dismiss claims of conspiracy and inducing breach of contract from a lawsuit brought by a digital asset investment manager, which accused the fintech company of stealing its intellectual property (IP). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

