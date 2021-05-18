Worker status does not require minimum obligation on both parties (Nursing and Midwifery Council v Somerville)

Employment analysis: When considering whether an individual has the status of a ‘worker’ for the purpose of various statutory rights, eg to holiday pay, there is no need for there to be an irreducible minimum of obligation on both parties, ie for there to be an obligation on a putative worker to accept and perform some minimum amount of work and an obligation on the putative employer to offer some work and/or pay for the same, according to the EAT.
