menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Status, worker categories, sectors, regulatory / Status and worker categories

Legal News

Worker status does not require minimum obligation on both parties (Nursing and Midwifery Council v Somerville)

Worker status does not require minimum obligation on both parties (Nursing and Midwifery Council v Somerville)
Published on: 18 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Worker status does not require minimum obligation on both parties (Nursing and Midwifery Council v Somerville)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: When considering whether an individual has the status of a ‘worker’ for the purpose of various statutory rights, eg to holiday pay, there is no need for there to be an irreducible minimum of obligation on both parties, ie for there to be an obligation on a putative worker to accept and perform some minimum amount of work and an obligation on the putative employer to offer some work and/or pay for the same, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Precedents
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
3 Precedents
View More