- Financial Services weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA says temporary guidance on maturing interest-only and part-and-part mortgages will end on 31 October 2021
- ESRB reports on monitoring of financial stability implications of coronavirus (COVID-19) support measures
- Brexit
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 31 August and 6 September 2021
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Amending ECB Decisions published in Official Journal
- FCA publishes Quarterly Consultation Paper No 33
- TheCityUK sets out new international strategy for UK to regain financial centre leadership
- UK-India financial services report proposes greater alignment
- Prudential requirements
- ECB supervisory board member argues for full implementation of Basel III reforms
- European Parliament endorses RTS on impracticability of contractual recognition of bail-in under BRRD
- PRA consults on changes to the identification of material risk takers for the remuneration regime
- EBA and ECB urge full, timely and faithful EU implementation of Basel III reforms
- EU national regulators and central banks say updated bank capital adequacy rules must follow Basel III
- HM Treasury consults on proposal to change Banking Act 2009 ‘investment firm’ definition
- Update to ESRB Recommendation to reflect EU CRR II changes published in Official Journal
- Financial stability
- ESAs highlight risks of phasing out coronavirus (COVID-19) measures and cyber threats
- SRB chair considers how to improve resolution framework for medium-sized banks
- Proposed directive on credit servicers and purchasers to be considered by European Parliament at October 2021 plenary
- Risk management and controls
- PRA issues statement on remuneration benchmarking and high earners 2020 submissions
- Financial crime
- Banking Protocol scheme stops £32m of fraud in first half of 2021
- CJEU says tax evader can be charged with money laundering
- Challenges await proposed EU anti-money laundering body
- FATF publishes table detailing latest assessment ratings
- FCA chair discusses the risks of token regulation
- Home Office and HM Treasury issue guidance on countering terrorist financing
- Law Commission publishes 2021–22 business plan
- Frozen assets reporting notice and template published by HM Treasury
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Complaints Commissioner says FCA should review Supervision Hub processes and Financial Services Register information
- FSCS announces that it has declared nine firms in default in June and July 2021
- FSCS article explains the calculation of its annual levy
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA issues consumer warning on Flipping Cars Ltd and My Car Broker Ltd
- Upper Tribunal upholds FCA decision to ban advisor with criminal conviction for sex offence
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- IOSCO says credit sensitive rates must comply with the Principles on Financial Benchmarks
- EUR RFR Working Group writes to Commission on EONIA cessation
- Regulation of capital markets
- AFME and UK Finance issue joint response to HM Treasury’s review of UK Securitisation Regulation
- Outgoing WFE chair reviews state of the market for exchanges
- Regulations of derivatives
- Delegated regulation specifying FRANDT terms for OTC derivatives clearing published in Official Journal
- ISDA publishes papers on ESG KPIs and the accounting treatment for ESG transactions
- ESMA announces hearing to be held on EMIR reporting guidelines
- Banks and mutuals
- APPG on Fair Business Banking publishes recommendations on SME access to finance
- EBA annual report on EU banks’ funding plans points to a ‘gradual normalisation’
- ECB supervisory board member speaks on the outlook for European banks post-pandemic
- Regulation of insurance
- PRA publishes consultation paper CP17/21 on the definition of an insurance holding company
- PRIIPs
- Commission adopts Delegated Regulation setting out content of PRIIPs KID
- Payment services and systems
- UK Finance article and report examine potential for a UK retail CBDC
- BoE publishes RTGS and CHAPS annual report for 2021
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BIS announces that Project Dunbar will test CBDCs for international settlements
- ECB to start investigation phase of the digital euro project
- FCA provides further update to Digital Sandbox webpage
- House of Lords issues call for evidence as part of inquiry on digital regulation
- IOSCO publishes guidance for intermediaries and asset managers on AI and machine learning
- Sustainable finance
- European Commission aims to issue €250bn in green bonds under new framework
- ICMA provides feedback on the draft proposal of the EU Platform on Sustainable Finance for an extended taxonomy
- ISDA publishes papers on ESG KPIs and the accounting treatment for ESG transactions
- Regulation of pre-paid funeral plans
- FCA clarifies timing for regulation of pre-paid funeral plan providers
- FCA updates webpage on regulation of pre-paid funeral plan intermediaries
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- New Q&As
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 9 September 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
