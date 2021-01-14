- Financial Services weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
- Brexit
- EIOPA confirms MoUs with PRA, FCA and the Pensions Regulator
- ESMA publishes post-Brexit transition transparency calculations update
- Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
- Relevant relationship agreement law—a guide for the perplexed
- How will Brexit hinder law enforcers? Let us count the ways
- UK will not be a ruletaker to get EU equivalence, BoE says
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA publishes results of coronavirus (COVID-19) financial resilience surveys
- FCA to conduct third coronavirus (COVID-19) Financial Resilience Survey
- FCA updates coronavirus (COVID-19) information for firms
- MiFID II
- ESMA issues public statement on MiFID II and reverse solicitation
- ESMA publishes SMSG advice on MiFID II/MiFIR market data obligations
- ESMA publishes opinions on MiFID II/MIFIR commodity derivative position limits
- Markets in Financial Instruments (Switzerland Equivalence) Regulations 2021
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Council of EU publishes update on progress of financial services legislative files
- European Commission seeks candidates for the ESA’s Board of Appeal
- UK government announces expansion of Dormant Asset Scheme
- Bank for International Settlements (International Development Act 2002 and Immigration (Exemption from Control) Order 1972) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA updates information on Directory Persons data
- Prudential requirements
- SRB publishes MREL reporting checklist and sign-off form
- Financial stability
- SRB sets out 2021 priorities
- Risk management and controls
- EU insurers seek clarity on third-party outsourcing rules
- Financial crime
- Deutsche Bank to pay over $US 130m to settle fraud case
- HMRC issues record money laundering fine of £23.8m
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): FCA confirms expiry date for statement on expectations on financial crime systems and controls
- Nothing in draft TCA stopping UK becoming ‘Singapore on Thames’ say Greens MEPs
- OFSI updates counter-terrorism licensing policy
- Law must change to go after companies allowing financial crime, MPs urge
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FSCS article discusses the use of AI to process claims
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- CJEU judgment in Banque Centrale Européenne v Espírito Santo Financial Group SA published
- Top court MasterCard ruling lowers bar for UK class suits
- Markets and trading
- FCA Market Watch reminds firms of obligations on telephone conversations and app compliance
- European Commission approves London Stock Exchange Group’s bid for Refinitiv
- AFME publishes industry report on governance of market abuse surveillance controls
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- PRA consults on Solvency II deep, liquid and transparent assessments, and GBP transition to SONIA
- BoE and FCA issue joint press release on completing sterling LIBOR transition by end-2021
- IBA launches new ICE term SONIA reference rates as benchmark for use by licensees
- EESC Opinion on ‘Proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 as regards the exemption of certain third country foreign exchange benchmarks and the designation of replacement benchmarks for certain benchmarks in cessation’ published in Official Journal
- BoE asks for clarification from Bloomberg on credit adjustment spreads
- BoE publishes December 2020 minutes of the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates
- Regulation of capital markets
- ICMA publishes first quarterly report for 2021
- Scope Ratings GmbH’s appeal against ESMA dismissed
- Short Selling (Notification Thresholds) Regulations 2021
- Regulation of derivatives
- CFTC and ESMA sign updated MoU on central counterparties under EMIR
- John Glen clarifies the UK’s approach to EMIR 2.2 and EU recognition of UK CCPs
- WFE paper examines procyclicality of CCP margin models
- Banks and mutuals
- PRA consults on its approach to supervision of international banks
- BoE’s David Bailey discusses PRA approach to supervising international banks
- ECB publishes final guide on its supervisory approach to consolidation in the banking sector
- European Parliament publishes briefing on Commission’s review of bank crisis management framework
- EBA publishes Risk Dashboard based on Q3 2020 data
- Latest ECB statistics show increased capital ratios, while NPLs are down
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA publishes compliance table for guidelines on money market fund reporting
- FCA updates webpage on amending a recognised fund
- New steering group aims to promote stewardship and a focus on long-term investment
- Securities financing transactions
- ICMA report on European repo market at year-end 2020 highlights fears of conditions in 2021
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA proposes new guidance on mortgages and consumer credit repossessions
- Government launches consultation to extend debt solutions and help vulnerable
- Regulation of insurance
- PRA consults on Solvency II deep, liquid and transparent assessments, and GBP transition to SONIA
- Supreme Court decision in business interruption insurance test case due 15 January 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)–FCA sets out expectations of insurers in relation to flood and storm claims
- FCA publishes Q&A document on general insurance pricing proposals
- Insurance Europe calls on EU to take time to develop PRIIPs KID solutions for insurance-based products
- High Court grants permission to appeal asbestos insurance liability ruling
- IUA urges clarity on employers’ liability cover
- Payment services and systems
- Corrigendum to ECB Regulation on payment statistics published in Official Journal
- ECB says digital euro consultation received a record response
- Open Banking blog celebrates third birthday of PSD2
- Pay.UK webinar will look to the future of the payments market
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- HMT launches consultation and call for evidence on regulation of cryptoassets and stablecoins
- FCA issues warning to consumers on the risks of investments advertising high returns based on cryptoassets
- Sustainable finance
- EU Taxonomy Regulation: ISDA publishes response to European Commission consultation on draft technical screening criteria
- ISDA publishes ESG-related Derivatives Products and Transactions research notes
- John Glen on decarbonisation and green finance
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 14 January 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
