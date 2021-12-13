LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
European Commission’s MiFID II proposals pull rug out of non-lit trading and diverge from UK proposals

Published on: 13 December 2021
LexisPSL
Financial Services analysis: Jake Green and Tim Cant, partners at Ashurst, set out some of the key proposals recently announced by the European Commission to amend Regulation (EU) 600/2014 (MiFIR) and Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II), and provide some commentary and points of contrast with the UK regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

