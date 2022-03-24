LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) guidance by the team at Fox Williams for employers on what they should do about long COVID at work, (2) various travel-related coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations, (3) regulations extending the expiry date of certain provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020 relating to Wales, (4) regulations reducing fees for criminal record certificates, (5) an extension to the deadline for responses to the Disability Unit’s disability workforce reporting consultation, (6) the EU’s Women’s Rights and Employment committees agreeing a position on the proposed Pay Transparency Directive, (7) a new policy paper from the government entitled ‘Inclusive Britain’ addressing recommendations from the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, (8) an Order increasing the rates of SSP, SMP etc, (9) regulations removing the requirement for fit notes to be completed and signed in ink, (10) commentary by Stephen Ratcliffe, partner at Baker McKenzie, on the Spring Statement, (11) a First-tier Tax Tribunal decision finding that a settlement payment was taxable as employment income, (12) the coming into force of the National Insurance Contributions Act 2022 and related regulations, (13) analysis by the team at Herbert Smith Freehills of a recent ET judgment concerning unfair dismissal and regulatory references, (14) analysis of the EAT decision that an application in the course of case management does not constitute a ‘claim or response’ for the purposes of making a costs order under the ET Rules, (15) analysis of an EAT decision that suggests that a step-wise approach should be taken when determining applications for redaction or anonymisation, (16) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (17) analyses of the new Scale-up and Global Business Mobility immigration visa routes, (18) analysis of a Court of Appeal judgment on pre-Brexit references to the CJEU, (19) dates for your diary, (20) updates to our consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, (21) a new Q&A, and (22) the IRLR Highlights for April 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

