- Employment weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Long COVID at work—key guidance for employers
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Revocation) (England) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers etc) (Wales) (Revocation) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Revocation Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Revocation) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Alteration of Expiry Date) (Wales) Regulations 2022
- Recruitment
- Police Act 1997 (Criminal Records) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Diversity and the gender pay gap
- Deadline for responses for disability workforce reporting consultation extended
- European Parliament supports Pay Transparency Directive
- Government publishes response to Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities
- Pay
- The Social Security Benefits Up-rating Order 2022
- Social Security (Medical Evidence) and Statutory Sick Pay (Medical Evidence) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Social Security (Medical Evidence) and Statutory Sick Pay (Medical Evidence) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Tax
- Spring Statement 2022—Key Employment announcements
- Payment from a former employer in settlement of Employment Tribunal proceedings was taxable as employment income
- National Insurance Contributions Act 2022
- The National Insurance Contributions Act 2022 (Application of Part 1) Regulations 2022
- The Social Security Contributions (Freeports) Regulations 2022
- Unfair dismissal
- UK tribunal orders re-engagement overseas of unfairly dismissed trader in light of negative regulatory reference
- Employment Tribunals
- Tribunal costs orders: application for case management order is not a ‘claim or response’
- Tribunals should take a step-wise approach before ordering redaction or anonymisation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 March 2022
- Immigration
- HC 1118 analysis—new Scale-up route
- HC 1118 analysis—the Global Business Mobility routes
- Brexit
- Court of Appeal rules pre-Brexit references to the Court of Justice remain binding on UK courts
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) guidance by the team at Fox Williams for employers on what they should do about long COVID at work, (2) various travel-related coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations, (3) regulations extending the expiry date of certain provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020 relating to Wales, (4) regulations reducing fees for criminal record certificates, (5) an extension to the deadline for responses to the Disability Unit’s disability workforce reporting consultation, (6) the EU’s Women’s Rights and Employment committees agreeing a position on the proposed Pay Transparency Directive, (7) a new policy paper from the government entitled ‘Inclusive Britain’ addressing recommendations from the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, (8) an Order increasing the rates of SSP, SMP etc, (9) regulations removing the requirement for fit notes to be completed and signed in ink, (10) commentary by Stephen Ratcliffe, partner at Baker McKenzie, on the Spring Statement, (11) a First-tier Tax Tribunal decision finding that a settlement payment was taxable as employment income, (12) the coming into force of the National Insurance Contributions Act 2022 and related regulations, (13) analysis by the team at Herbert Smith Freehills of a recent ET judgment concerning unfair dismissal and regulatory references, (14) analysis of the EAT decision that an application in the course of case management does not constitute a ‘claim or response’ for the purposes of making a costs order under the ET Rules, (15) analysis of an EAT decision that suggests that a step-wise approach should be taken when determining applications for redaction or anonymisation, (16) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (17) analyses of the new Scale-up and Global Business Mobility immigration visa routes, (18) analysis of a Court of Appeal judgment on pre-Brexit references to the CJEU, (19) dates for your diary, (20) updates to our consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, (21) a new Q&A, and (22) the IRLR Highlights for April 2022.
