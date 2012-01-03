Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / TUPE, outsourcing, share and asset purchases / TUPE and asset purchases

Legal News

Dismissal may be connected with transfer even if transferee not yet known (News, 3 January 2012)

Dismissal may be connected with transfer even if transferee not yet known (News, 3 January 2012)
Published on: 03 January 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dismissal may be connected with transfer even if transferee not yet known (News, 3 January 2012)

Article summary

A dismissal may be unfair on the grounds that it was for 'a reason connected with the transfer' even if the particular transfer to the particular transferee which later took place was not arranged or even contemplated at the date of dismissal, according to the Court of Appeal in Spaceright Europe v Baillavoine. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More