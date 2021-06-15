menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Starting employment / Employment contract

Legal News

The approach to illegality following Patel v Mirza (Robinson v Al-Qasimi)

The approach to illegality following Patel v Mirza (Robinson v Al-Qasimi)
Published on: 15 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The approach to illegality following Patel v Mirza (Robinson v Al-Qasimi)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • The decision of the EAT
  • What did the Court of Appeal decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: The approach of the Supreme Court in Patel should be applied in employment cases dealing with illegality but the principles in previous employment law decisions, such as Hall and Helbawi, remain of value unless it can be shown that they are not compatible with the Patel approach, according to the Court of Appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
2 Precedents
1 Practice notes