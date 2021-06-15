The approach to illegality following Patel v Mirza (Robinson v Al-Qasimi)

Employment analysis: The approach of the Supreme Court in Patel should be applied in employment cases dealing with illegality but the principles in previous employment law decisions, such as Hall and Helbawi, remain of value unless it can be shown that they are not compatible with the Patel approach, according to the Court of Appeal.
