Employment weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an analysis of a judgment from the Court of Justice of the European Union on whether time on stand-by or on call should be regarded as ‘working time’ under the Working Time Directive, (2) a detailed look at a judgment from the Divisional Court which clarifies various points of law relating to the criminal offence of failing to notify the Secretary of State of proposed collective redundancies, (3) new guidance from Acas cautioning employers on fire and rehire practices, (4) proposals for a new EU directive guaranteeing wage protection across the EU, (5) an analysis by Frances Rollin and Kerry Garcia, of Stevens and Bolton, of an EAT decision providing guidance on which expenses should be deducted from pay when assessing national minimum wage compliance, (6) a consultation from the Scottish Government on how to make Scotland a Fair Work Nation, (7) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals, (8) confirmation that the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service will maintain its current coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures until the end of January 2022, (9) our new precedent letter to an employee client about Judicial Assessment, (10) dates for your diary, (11) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers, and (12) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.