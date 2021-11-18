LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—18 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Working time
  • Relevant factors when judging whether stand-by time is working time
  • Redundancy
  • Collective redundancy: the criminal offence of failure to notify the Secretary of State
  • Employment contract
  • Acas publishes guidance cautioning employers on fire and rehire practices
  • Pay
  • European Parliament Committee backs EU-wide wage legislation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an analysis of a judgment from the Court of Justice of the European Union on whether time on stand-by or on call should be regarded as ‘working time’ under the Working Time Directive, (2) a detailed look at a judgment from the Divisional Court which clarifies various points of law relating to the criminal offence of failing to notify the Secretary of State of proposed collective redundancies, (3) new guidance from Acas cautioning employers on fire and rehire practices, (4) proposals for a new EU directive guaranteeing wage protection across the EU, (5) an analysis by Frances Rollin and Kerry Garcia, of Stevens and Bolton, of an EAT decision providing guidance on which expenses should be deducted from pay when assessing national minimum wage compliance, (6) a consultation from the Scottish Government on how to make Scotland a Fair Work Nation, (7) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals, (8) confirmation that the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service will maintain its current coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures until the end of January 2022, (9) our new precedent letter to an employee client about Judicial Assessment, (10) dates for your diary, (11) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers, and (12) new Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More