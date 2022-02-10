Claim for quantum meruit cannot be brought as wages deductions claim (Abellio East Midlands Ltd v Thomas)

Employment analysis: A claim for a quantum meruit payment (ie as much as is deserved) cannot be brought as a claim of unlawful deductions from wages under Part II of the Employment Rights Act 1996, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT).
