Claim for quantum meruit cannot be brought as wages deductions claim (Abellio East Midlands Ltd v Thomas)

Published on: 10 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Claim for quantum meruit cannot be brought as wages deductions claim (Abellio East Midlands Ltd v Thomas)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: A claim for a quantum meruit payment (ie as much as is deserved) cannot be brought as a claim of unlawful deductions from wages under Part II of the Employment Rights Act 1996, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

