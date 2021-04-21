Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 20 April 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) diversity data reporting; (2) AML and CTF; (3) the EDPB’s opinion on the draft UK adequacy decision; and (4) an SRA consultation on PII and affirmative cyber cover. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.