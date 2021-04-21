Sign-in Help
Practice Compliance forecast as at 20 April 2021

Published on: 21 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 20 April 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) diversity data reporting; (2) AML and CTF; (3) the EDPB’s opinion on the draft UK adequacy decision; and (4) an SRA consultation on PII and affirmative cyber cover. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

