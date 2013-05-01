Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Pay

Legal News

New European laws controlling structure of remuneration in finance sector (News, 1 May 2013)

New European laws controlling structure of remuneration in finance sector (News, 1 May 2013)
Published on: 01 May 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New European laws controlling structure of remuneration in finance sector (News, 1 May 2013)
  • The impact of this European legislation
  • Background
  • The new rules: remuneration policies and disclosure

Article summary

A new Capital Requirements Regulation and a new edition of the Capital Requirements Directive have been approved by the European Parliament. This legislation will (amongst other things) create certain information disclosure obligations and require credit institutions and investment firms to limit the bonus element of remuneration for certain categories of staff to 100% of salary, unless its shareholders approve an increased bonus element of up to 200% of salary. The new law is intended to take effect in Member States from 1 January 2014. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More