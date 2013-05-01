New European laws controlling structure of remuneration in finance sector (News, 1 May 2013)

Article summary

A new Capital Requirements Regulation and a new edition of the Capital Requirements Directive have been approved by the European Parliament. This legislation will (amongst other things) create certain information disclosure obligations and require credit institutions and investment firms to limit the bonus element of remuneration for certain categories of staff to 100% of salary, unless its shareholders approve an increased bonus element of up to 200% of salary. The new law is intended to take effect in Member States from 1 January 2014. or to read the full analysis.