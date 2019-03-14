Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—14 March 2019

Employment weekly highlights—14 March 2019
Published on: 14 March 2019
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—14 March 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Working time
  • Compensatory rest break does not need to be uninterrupted 20 minutes
  • Rest break compensation may include award for personal injury
  • Employment contract
  • Suspension does not breach the implied term of trust and confidence provided employer has reasonable and proper cause
  • Employment tribunals
  • On remittal a tribunal can deal with jurisdiction issue even if not raised before
  • Pay
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) a Court of Appeal judgment on what is meant by an ‘equivalent period of compensatory rest’ for special sector workers who are not entitled to standard 20 minute rest breaks, (2) an EAT judgment on personal injury compensation for breach of an employer’s obligations under the Working Time Regulations 1998, (3) a Court of Appeal judgment on the circumstances in which suspension will amount to a breach of the implied term of trust and confidence, (4) an EAT judgment on the employment tribunal’s power to consider new issues of jurisdiction at a remitted hearing, (5) a consultation on changes to off-payroll working rules (IR35) from April 2020, (6) an investigation commenced by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into equal pay issues at the BBC, (7) various updates about employment-related immigration, (8) various updates about Brexit, (9) dates for your diary, and (10) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More