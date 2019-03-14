- Employment weekly highlights—14 March 2019
- In this issue:
- Working time
- Compensatory rest break does not need to be uninterrupted 20 minutes
- Rest break compensation may include award for personal injury
- Employment contract
- Suspension does not breach the implied term of trust and confidence provided employer has reasonable and proper cause
- Employment tribunals
- On remittal a tribunal can deal with jurisdiction issue even if not raised before
- Pay
- Spring Statement 2019—government policy paper and guidance published for review of minimum wage
- Agricultural Wages (Wales) Order 2019
- Tax
- Consultation on changes to off-payroll working rules from April 2020
- Whistleblowing
- EU-wide protection for whistleblowers agreed
- Equality
- Equality and Human Rights Commission opens equal pay investigation into BBC
- Employee rights to be informed and consulted
- Special negotiating body does not automatically cease to exist after three years
- Pensions
- BMA challenges legality of NHS Pension Scheme
- Immigration
- Non-EU migrant workers to aid labour shortage on UK farms
- Immigration rule changes announced to help attract leading talent
- Spring Statement 2019: PHD-level jobs to be exempt from Tier 2 visa cap
- Financial services and banking: employment issues
- FCA publishes final rules for Directory of financial services workers
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—government confirms second meaningful vote and outlines plans for future negotiations and international agreements post-exit
- Government announces ‘legally binding changes’ to the Brexit deal ahead of the second meaningful vote
- Brexit Bulletin—Attorney General’s legal opinion on Joint Instrument and Unilateral Declaration concerning the Withdrawal Agreement—‘legal risk remains unchanged’
- Brexit Bulletin—MPs reject Brexit deal in second meaningful vote
- Employment Rights (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Employment Rights (Amendment) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2019
- Employment Rights (Amendment) (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Employment Rights (Amendment) (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2019
- Data Protection, Privacy and Electronic Communications (Amendments etc) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2019
- Immigration (European Economic Area Nationals) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Drivers’ Hours and Tachographs (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New and updated materials: Recruitment and GDPR
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week’s edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) a Court of Appeal judgment on what is meant by an ‘equivalent period of compensatory rest’ for special sector workers who are not entitled to standard 20 minute rest breaks, (2) an EAT judgment on personal injury compensation for breach of an employer’s obligations under the Working Time Regulations 1998, (3) a Court of Appeal judgment on the circumstances in which suspension will amount to a breach of the implied term of trust and confidence, (4) an EAT judgment on the employment tribunal’s power to consider new issues of jurisdiction at a remitted hearing, (5) a consultation on changes to off-payroll working rules (IR35) from April 2020, (6) an investigation commenced by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into equal pay issues at the BBC, (7) various updates about employment-related immigration, (8) various updates about Brexit, (9) dates for your diary, and (10) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers.
