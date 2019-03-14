Employment weekly highlights—14 March 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) a Court of Appeal judgment on what is meant by an ‘equivalent period of compensatory rest’ for special sector workers who are not entitled to standard 20 minute rest breaks, (2) an EAT judgment on personal injury compensation for breach of an employer’s obligations under the Working Time Regulations 1998, (3) a Court of Appeal judgment on the circumstances in which suspension will amount to a breach of the implied term of trust and confidence, (4) an EAT judgment on the employment tribunal’s power to consider new issues of jurisdiction at a remitted hearing, (5) a consultation on changes to off-payroll working rules (IR35) from April 2020, (6) an investigation commenced by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into equal pay issues at the BBC, (7) various updates about employment-related immigration, (8) various updates about Brexit, (9) dates for your diary, and (10) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers. or to read the full analysis.