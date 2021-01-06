Sign-in Help
Agency workers: right to be informed of relevant vacancy does not include right to apply ((1) Angard Staffing Solutions, (2) Royal Mail Group v (1) Kocur, (2) Roberts)

Published on: 06 January 2021
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this decision?
  • What is the background?
  • Relevant law
  • Background facts
  • Decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Employment analysis: The right conferred by regulation 13(1) of the Agency Workers’ Regulations 2010, SI 2010/93, (the AWR 2010), which provides that an agency worker has, during an assignment, the right to be informed by the hirer of any relevant vacant posts with the hirer, to give the agency worker the same opportunity as a comparable worker to find permanent employment with the hirer, does not mean that the agency worker has a right to be entitled to apply for and be considered for, internal vacancies on the same terms as directly-recruited employees, according to the EAT. Further, differences between agency workers and comparable directly-recruited employees in their shift length, the scheduling of breaks, the availability of overtime and attendance at training sessions during working time did not amount to a breach of reg 5(1) of the AWR 2010 which entitles agency workers, with 12 weeks of qualifying service, to the same basic terms and conditions relating to pay and working time issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

