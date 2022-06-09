LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Employment weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Hybrid working
  • Leeds University Business School publishes report on hybrid working
  • Financial services and banking: employment issues
  • FSCB publishes survey results regarding inclusion for those with disabilities
  • HM Treasury publishes response to consultation on Senior Managers & Certification Regime for FMIs
  • Recruitment
  • EPRS publishes assessment of EU’s legal framework on AI tools in the workplace
  • Pay
Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a report by Leeds University Business School on hybrid working, (2) a survey published by the Financial Services Culture Board on disabled employees’ experiences with inclusion, (3) HM Treasury’s response to its consultation on a Senior Managers & Certification Regime for financial market infrastructures, (4) an assessment by the European Parliament Research Service of the EU’s legal framework on Artificial Intelligence and digital tools in workplace management and evaluation, (5) a provisional deal reached by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament on a draft directive on minimum wages across the EU, (6) an analysis by Sejal Raja and Ben Dos Santos of RadcliffesLeBrasseur LLP of the employment tribunal decision on whether calling a man ‘bald’ at work constitutes sex-related harassment, (7) a provisional deal reached by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament on a law to promote gender balance on company boards, (8) an analysis by Jonathan Lewis, barrister at Henderson Chambers, of the British Medical Association’s judicial review of the government’s decision not to commence section 192 of the Employment Rights Act 1996, (9) a speech by Lord Justice Colin Birss on the future of online dispute resolution, (10) dates for your diary, and (11) updates to our case, consultation and legislation trackers and employment horizon scanner. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

