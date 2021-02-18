Sign-in Help
Employment weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Employment weekly highlights—18 February 2021
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an announcement by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) that they can better identify those who are at high risk from coronavirus and need to shield, (2) guidance from the DHSC on quarantining and testing when arriving in England during the lockdown. (3) various updates to coronavirus health protection regulations in England, Wales and Scotland, (4) the disapplication by HM Treasury of the cap on public sector exit payments, (5) an EAT judgment on how a non-discrimination rule should be read into pension scheme rules, (6) an EAT decision on when whistleblowing disclosures are made in the public interest, (7) a Parliamentary briefing on the Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Bill, (8) an EAT judgment on when a single Notice of Appeal may include appeals against both an original judgment and a reconsideration judgment, (9) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (10) an HM Treasury consultation on the implementation of the increased minimum pension age from 55 to 57 in 2028, (11) a look at the key provisions of the Pensions Schemes Act 2021 by Suzanne Burrell, partner at Shoosmiths, (12) confirmation from HM Treasury that the Van Benefit Charge and Fuel Benefit Charges will be uprated by the Consumer Prices Index, (13) an issue briefing from HMRC on the compliance approach it will take for IR35 changes, (14) new regulations to give effect to the annual re-rating of various National Insurance contributions (NICs), (15) updated post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC on social security contributions and UK NICs, (16) new guidance from HMRC on NICs relief for employers who hire veterans, (17) HMRC’s bi-monthly bulletin for employers, (18) new guidance from UK Visas and Immigration on EU, EEA and Swiss citizens' right to work in the UK, (19) a new Practice Note on the issues faced by employers in relation to coronavirus testing and vaccination, (20) dates for your diary, (21) updates to our case, legislation, coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation tracker for employment, and consultation trackers, and (22) new Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

