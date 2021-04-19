Sign-in Help
Court of Appeal strikes out Quincecare and dishonest assistance claims (Stanford v HSBC)

Court of Appeal strikes out Quincecare and dishonest assistance claims (Stanford v HSBC)
Published on: 19 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal has struck out claims for breach of Quincecare duty and dishonest assistance brought against the defendant bank. The claimant liquidator was unable to demonstrate the requisite loss or adequately plead the dishonesty it was claiming. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

