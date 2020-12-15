Sign-in Help
Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Restitution, unjust enrichment and related claims

Constructive trusts and detriment (O’Neill v Holland)

Published on: 15 December 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Property Disputes analysis: O’Neill v Holland turned on the need to demonstrate detrimental reliance when attempting to establish the existence of a common intention constructive trust in a case where a property is held in a party’s sole name. This essential ingredient is sometimes overlooked, not least because it was not in issue in the leading cases of Stack v Dowden and Jones v Kernott. Detrimental reliance must be determined objectively. In this case, the claimant was able to rely on the change in position from living in a property owned by her father, to living in the same property in the sole name of her partner. The case is also a warning to parties to ensure that detrimental reliance is identified and pleaded clearly. Written by David Sawtell, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

