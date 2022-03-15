LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Lending / Parties involved in loan transactions

Legal News

Banks may be liable for push payment fraud, court rules

Published on: 15 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Banks may be liable for push payment fraud, court rules

Article summary

Law360, London: The Court of Appeal ruled on 14 March 2022 that banks could be liable if they fail to protect individual customers against push payment fraud, extending the scope of a key legal obligation in a lawsuit against Barclays over a £700,000 (US$913,000) scam. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As