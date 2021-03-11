Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—11 March 2021
Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—11 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Financial crime prevention
  • HMT and OFSI publish updated guidance on monetary penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
  • UK Finance blog discusses territorial scope of financial sanctions and extra-territoriality in a post-Brexit world
  • FATF publishes guidance for applying an AML/CTF risk-based approach and a consolidated assessment ratings table
  • TRACE publishes annual report on anti-bribery enforcement
  • Proposed corporate liability reform creates ‘complications’, government adviser says
  • As cryptocurrency money laundering increases, regulators seek response
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: free workplace COVID-19 testing programme for all businesses in England, hefty fines for nuisance marketing texts and a very busy week for financial crime prevention. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More