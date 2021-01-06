No abuse of process in running same arguments in possession and sale hearing as run in earlier charging order proceedings (The Law Society v Dua)

The Law Society v Dua [2020] EWHC 3528 (Ch)

What are the practical implications of this case? Hugh Sims QC, acting as a Deputy High Court Judge has confirmed that the scope of arguments relating to res judicata and abuse of process are limited. Superficially, this case concerned a clear instance of the same arguments, unsuccessful in earlier proceedings being relitigated in later proceedings. Nevertheless, the court was willing to look beyond that superficial appearance and to consider both the extent to which the litigant raising those arguments had been party to the earlier proceedings and the extent to which the reasons underpinning the earlier findings had fallen away. The apparently innocent/inadvertent nature of the repetition of the arguments is also a relevant factor to consider in determining abuse of process, along with the extent to which the arguments are raised by parties who do not control the litigation as claimants.

What was the background? This is a judgment following the trial of a claim for possession and sale of five properties in Fulmer. The claim was brought by the Law Society against Mr and Mrs Dua, who jointly hold the freeholds to the five properties. The claim arises out of a debt owed by Mrs Dua to the Law Society in the sum of £354,404.29. The evidence filed in response to the claim argued that Mrs Dua did not have any beneficial interest in the properties. The basis of this assertion was that Mrs Dua had divested herself of the beneficial interest in the properties in October 2004 through the creation of the Fulmer Settlement Trust. In advance of the possession and sale proceedings, the Law Society had applied for interim and then final charging orders over the properties. That application came to a final hearing before Chief Master Marsh in April 2013. Mr Dua was not a party at that hearing and was not treated as a person who was objecting to the charging order being made under CPR 73.10A. The Chief Master rejected Mrs Dua’s argument that she had divested her beneficial interest in those properties. This conclusion was reached because the Chief Master had not been provided with the original trust deed, was concerned that the trust affected only part of one property and that it appeared to constitute a declaration of trust over future property. In the trial of the later claim, the Law Society argued that Mr and Mrs Dua were not entitled to contend that Mrs Dua did not have any beneficial interest in the properties by virtue of Mrs Dua having unsuccessfully run the arguments which she had before Chief Master Marsh. The remaining issues for determination at the trial were the extent of any interest which Mrs Dua had in the properties, having regard to the Fulmer Settlement Trust and whether, in all the circumstances, an order for possession and sale should be made.

What did the court decide? The judge rejected the contentions of the Law Society that Mr Dua should be precluded from seeking to adduce evidence and arguing that Mrs Dua does not have a beneficial interest in the properties in question on the basis of res judicata and/or abuse of process. The judge accepted that Chief Master Marsh’s decision in 2013 involved him rejecting substantially the same defence advanced by Mrs Dua in those proceedings as the one relied on now by Mr Dua. By acting as a McKenzie Friend for Mrs Dua in those earlier proceedings, Mr Dua left himself vulnerable to a contention that he should be bound by those earlier findings. However, it was significant that Mr Dua was not a party to those earlier proceedings. There was no suggestion that Mr and Mrs Dua were ‘gaming’ the issue by consciously running a defence through Mrs Dua first and then again through Mr Dua. The earlier determination was a summary one and one which the Chief Master was not required to make. Mr Dua received no warning that by helping his wife at an earlier stage he was prejudicing his own legal position subsequently. The Law Society could have joined Mr Dua to the earlier proceedings and chose not to. The Duas were (effectively) defendants to both proceedings and had no real control over the process of them. In light of those conclusions, the judge felt that he did not need to consider the underlying merits of the proceedings. However, even disregarding those conclusions, it was relevant to observe that the three main points in support of the Chief Master’s decision had all fallen away. Furthermore, the judge was concerned that even before him, the Law Society appeared not to have captured all those who might have an interest in the outcome of the proceedings, namely the beneficiaries to the Fulmer Settlement Trust. The judge concluded that the Fulmer Settlement Trust had effectively divested Mrs Dua of the beneficial interest in the properties. Accordingly, the possession and sale order were not made.