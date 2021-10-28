LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—28 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Business interruption biggest concern for EU risk managers
  • Data protection
  • CCTV, including audio recording features, breached UK data protection law (Fairhurst v Woodward)
  • ICO issues warning after charity fined £10,000 for revealing personal data
  • EU-US negotiators nearing deal on Privacy Shield
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • FATF October 2021 plenary discusses virtual assets, Pandora Papers and cross-border payments
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes the SRA’s business plan for 2021–2022, updates from the FATF and progress on Privacy Shield. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More