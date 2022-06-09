LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • OFSI publishes guidance on penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
  • US Government cleared to seize Russian oligarch’s jets worth US$400m
  • US Treasury’s OFAC severs more networks providing support to Russia’s elites
  • Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia
  • Data protection
  • Privacy claim requires ‘positive act’ by the defendant to demonstrate misuse of private information (Smith v TalkTalk Telecom Group plc)
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes new guidance from OFSI on penalties for breaches of financial sanctions; an SRA announcement on AML requirements; and two SRA Risk Outlook publications on information and cybercrime and innovation in a competitive landscape. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

