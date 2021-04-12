Summary judgment in deferred consideration claim despite permission to proceed with fraudulent breach of warranty counterclaim (Arani v Cordic Group)

Dispute Resolution analysis: In this case, the claimants were awarded summary judgment on a claim for payment of deferred consideration under a share purchase agreement (SPA) held in a retention account. The defendant was given permission to counterclaim on the basis of allegations of fraudulent breach of warranty raised at a late stage in respect of some of the claimants. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister at Hardwicke.
