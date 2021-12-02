LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—2 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Tax Treatment
  • Tax administration and maintenance: Autumn 2021
  • HMRC report on the use of marketed tax avoidance schemes in the UK (2019 to 2020)
  • UT considers range of issues relating to share disposal (Allam v HMRC)
  • Corporate governance and regulation
  • FRC publishes report on effective stewardship reporting
  • LexTalk®Share Schemes: a Lexis®PSL community
  • Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes a summary of the publications made on Tax Administration and Maintenance Day 2021 which are most likely to be of interest to share schemes practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

