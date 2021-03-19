Sign-in Help
No more CJEU references—the practical implications (Greenaway & Rocks v Covea Insurance and others)

Published on: 19 March 2021
Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Patrick Vincent QC, Cressida Mawdesley-Thomas and Philip Mead and Richard Viney, all of 12 Kings Bench Walk, appeared in the case of Greenaway & Rocks v Covea Insurance and others, in which Mr Justice Martin Spencer considered how the domestic court is to interpret retained EU law. It was agreed that this was a case which, pre-Brexit, would have almost certainly been referred to the CJEU for a preliminary ruling. Patrick Vincent QC and Cressida Mawdesley-Thomas consider this decision and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

