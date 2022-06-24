BEIS publishes first NSIA 2021 Annual Report for 2022

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has published the annual report for 2022 on the implementation of the National Security and Investment Act 2021 (NSIA 2021) This News Analysis looks at the report in more detail and covers the period from commencement of the NSIA 2021 on 4 January to 31 March 2022. or to read the full analysis.