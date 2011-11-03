Will a Common European Contract Law Work in Practice?

The Commission has proposed an optional Common European Sales Law which it says will remove barriers to cross-border trade and give consumers more choice and protection. If the proposals are approved, then parties to a cross-border transaction would be able to opt into a single regime of contract law that was identical for all member states, rather than rely on national contract law.

Joanna Page comments:

“The law is to be self-standing so there can be no case law to give guidance as to the meaning of the concepts and, though national courts would be required to apply it if chosen, the Court of Justice of the European Union would be the ultimate arbiter of the meaning of the code.”

Page foresees difficulties arising from the proposed law’s use of legal principles which might be familiar to lawyers from some member states but not others. She says:

“One example of the challenges of interpretation is to be found by looking at two principles that underpin the proposals: ‘good faith and fair dealing’ and ‘reasonableness’. While English lawyers are very familiar with ‘reasonableness’, French and German lawyers regard it as a vague concept and would have difficulty advising how it would be applied to particular circumstances. In contrast, English lawyers are concerned that the introduction of requirements of ‘good faith and fair dealing’ will undermine the certainty of commercial contracts. Subject to constraints applied by statute, the English approach is ‘buyer beware’ and so ‘good faith’ in this context is not a clear concept to an English lawyer.” “To give a more specific contrast from an English law perspective: when interpreting a contract under the proposed law, preliminary negotiations are relevant and it is the common intention, even if subjective, of the parties that matters. This is substantively different from what we all learn at law school or university. In contrast, many of the concepts employed are familiar to the French Code Civil and to the German Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch”.

More damagingly, she considers the Commission’s basic idea could be misguided.

“While well intentioned, the proposals may not deliver what the Commission hopes. The Commission initially assumed that consumers would support the idea, but it has had to accept that most do not. I do not believe that consumers think very much about the governing law of the contract when they buy items from other countries within the EU.”

The Commission now argues that the law is needed for SMEs to reduce their barriers to entry in new markets. There is some support for this view but Page questions whether SMEs will really be enticed into new markets by virtue of these proposals alone.

She adds that there are a number of problems with the proposals.

“First, the Commission has provisionally identified the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, art 114 as the legal basis for its proposed law. It is not clear that an optional instrument, especially a mere opt-in instrument which is limited to cross-border contracts, would amount to a measure for the approximation of the laws of the member states, as required by this article. So, the Regulation could be built on shaky foundations. Secondly, tort and restitutionary claims as well as questions of capacity are still governed by national law so, even if you do adopt this new law, you may still find yourself subject to aspects of the local law. Thirdly, there is an element of doubt over the interaction between the proposed law and Regulation 593/2008 (Rome I). Rome I protects consumers so that whatever the choice of applicable law, they will still have the benefit of their local mandatory consumer protection. The recitals to the draft Regulation state: ‘Since the Common European Sales Law contains a complete set of fully harmonised mandatory consumer protection rules, there will be no disparities between the laws of the member states in this area, where the parties have chosen to use the Common European Sales Law. Consequently, Rome I, which is predicated on the existence of differing levels of consumer protection in the Member States, has no practical importance for the issues covered by the Common European Sales Law.’ Whilst this may be a clever drafting solution, it will be interesting to see whether Member States are convinced by it. Fourthly, the whole proposal will just cause confusion. Most lawyers will not understand it, and review of a lengthy new law is simply not going to happen. If there is challenge and uncertainty, this is going to lead to disputes in the ECJ, which could take years and be very expensive.”

Page concludes that the potential impact for practitioners is significant:

“So much so that the Commission is proposing legal training. In essence everyone would have to be re-taught contract law for transactions that were within scope of this law, so that they could properly advise their client whether it is more or less advantageous than national law. It is unclear how lawyers are expected to advise their clients on this decision given the vast uncertainties, and how consumers and businesses are to properly assess the advantages and disadvantages of contracting under Common European Sales Law in a given circumstance.”

This article is derived from an article first published on LexisLibrary: LNB News 31/10/2011 80. The views expressed by our Legal Analysis interviewees are not necessarily those of the proprietor.