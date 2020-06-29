Sign-in Help
UK Competition law—daily round-up (29/06/2020)

Published on: 29 June 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
A round-up of UK competition law developments, including: (i) the CMA’s decision to fine Rolan and Korg a total of £5.5m (in two separate cases) for RPM, as well as issuing a statement of objections to GAK and Yamaha for the same behaviour and (ii) the CMA’s decision to launch its phase 1 investigation in Plaid/Visa International Service Association. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

