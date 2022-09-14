EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/09/2022)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (1) the General Court judgment largely dismissing an action against the Commission’s decision finding that Google abused its dominant position by imposing unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators but slightly reducing the level of fine, and (2) the General Court’s judgment dismissing actions in relation to unlawful State aid granted by Finland to a Helsinki transport operator. or to read the full analysis.