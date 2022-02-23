LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK Competition law—daily round-up (23/02/2022)

Published on: 23 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  UK Competition law—daily round-up (23/02/2022)
  Antitrust
  Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments including orders from the CAT extending the deadlines for Advanz Pharma and Cinven to lodge appeals against the CMA’s prochlorperazine infringement decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

