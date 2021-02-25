Sign-in Help
Share Incentives weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • McDonald’s links executive pay to human capital metrics
  • Investment Association sets out expectations for companies ahead of 2021 AGM season
  • Tax Treatment
  • Entrepreneurs’ relief and trusts (HMRC v The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and others)
  • HMRC publishes employer guides for benefits in kind, PAYE and NICs
  • Spring Budget 2021
  • Spring Budget 2021 coverage
Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) McDonald’s announcement that it is linking executive pay to human capital metrics, (2) the IA’s expectations for companies ahead of the AGM season, and (3) various cases on IR35 and business asset disposal relief. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

