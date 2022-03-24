LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Road traffic accidents
  • MoJ publishes response to whiplash reform programme
  • ACSO responds to reform of whiplash claims process
  • Accidents abroad
  • Applicable law—extreme mistreatment and torture in six different countries
  • Contributory negligence
  • Product liability
  • Chemical cleaning product
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the news that no further whiplash reforms are planned by the government. This edition also includes our usual round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished