PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • CPR updates
  • 149th Practice Direction update—changes in force 1 October 2022 and 1 December 2022
  • Road traffic accidents
  • ACSO publishes report on the future of e-scooters in the UK
  • Clinical negligence
  • NHS Resolution publishes annual report and accounts for 2021—2022
  • Claims involving a fatality
  • Provisional damages order
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a number of CPR Practice Direction updates which come into force on 1 October 2022. We also include the publication by NHS Resolution of its annual report and accounts for 2021–2022. In addition, we have our usual round-up of key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

