PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the 137th CPR updates and the Civil Justice Council’s pre-action protocol report and consultation launch. We also feature three interesting High Court decisions; the first is a strike out of claims in negligence brought against social services authorities (HXA v Surrey County Council & another), the second considers the correct jurisdiction for a RTA which occurred in Poland (Chowdhury v PZU SA) and the third is a damages approval hearing for a child who suffered a catastrophic brain injury as a result of clinical negligence (EXN (a protected party proceeding by his litigation friend) v Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust) . We also have our usual round-up of other key cases, news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.