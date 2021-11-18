LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—18 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 November 2021
  • Pre-action
  • CJC publishes interim report and launches consultation on pre-action protocols
  • PI Subcommittee consider PI PAPs in interim report
  • MoJ approves amendments to the RTA Small Claims Protocol
  • CPR updates
  • 137th Practice Direction Update—in force 12 November 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the 137th CPR updates and the Civil Justice Council’s pre-action protocol report and consultation launch. We also feature three interesting High Court decisions; the first is a strike out of claims in negligence brought against social services authorities (HXA v Surrey County Council & another), the second considers the correct jurisdiction for a RTA which occurred in Poland (Chowdhury v PZU SA) and the third is a damages approval hearing for a child who suffered a catastrophic brain injury as a result of clinical negligence (EXN (a protected party proceeding by his litigation friend) v Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust) . We also have our usual round-up of other key cases, news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More