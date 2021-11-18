- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 November 2021
- Pre-action
- CJC publishes interim report and launches consultation on pre-action protocols
- PI Subcommittee consider PI PAPs in interim report
- MoJ approves amendments to the RTA Small Claims Protocol
- CPR updates
- 137th Practice Direction Update—in force 12 November 2021
More...
- CPRC minutes
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—8 October 2021
- Occupational disease
- Mesothelioma claim assessed pursuant to Scottish law in the English Courts
- Public authorities and the state
- ‘Failure to Remove’ claims in the High Court—the appeals in HXA v Surrey County Council and YXA v Wolverhampton City Council
- Accidents abroad
- Personal injuries—jurisdiction
- Regulation of medical professionals
- Health and Social Care Committee opens call for evidence on General Practice
- Product liability
- OPSS publishes consultation outcome for UK product safety review
- Damages
- Negligence—clinical negligence
- Costs
- Court of Appeal—wasted costs applications and when, if ever, it is appropriate to order that a legal representative to face cross-examination
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the 137th CPR updates and the Civil Justice Council’s pre-action protocol report and consultation launch. We also feature three interesting High Court decisions; the first is a strike out of claims in negligence brought against social services authorities (HXA v Surrey County Council & another), the second considers the correct jurisdiction for a RTA which occurred in Poland (Chowdhury v PZU SA) and the third is a damages approval hearing for a child who suffered a catastrophic brain injury as a result of clinical negligence (EXN (a protected party proceeding by his litigation friend) v Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust) . We also have our usual round-up of other key cases, news and New Law Journal articles of interest.
