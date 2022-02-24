LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • CPR updates
  • CPRC repeals County Court Online Pilot
  • Law Society publishes information on changes to Damages Claim pilot scheme
  • Claims involving fraud and fundamental dishonesty
  • Making a finding of fundamental dishonesty—a two-pronged approach
  • Fatal claims
  • Assessment of costs in fatal accident claims
  • Accidents abroad
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the High Court case Akulinina v Ifly SA which considers the jurisdiction of the Montreal Convention for accidents in the air and the case of Cojanu v Essex which provides helpful guidance for assessing the defence to a fundamental dishonesty allegation. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

