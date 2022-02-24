PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the High Court case Akulinina v Ifly SA which considers the jurisdiction of the Montreal Convention for accidents in the air and the case of Cojanu v Essex which provides helpful guidance for assessing the defence to a fundamental dishonesty allegation. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A. or to read the full analysis.