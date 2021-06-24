- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Key PI and clinical negligence developments
- Scope of duty in clinical negligence
- HMCTS publishes guidance and FAQs for the Damages Claims pilot scheme (CPR PD 51ZB)
- Psychiatric injury
- No ‘shocking and horrifying’ event
- Road traffic accidents
- Many injury claimants face limbo over whiplash confusion
- Motor Vehicles (International Motor Insurance Card) (Amendment) Regulations 2021

- European Commission welcomes update to the Motor Insurance Directive
- Accidents on the highway
- Claim against Highways Authority failed
- Evidence
- Court clarifies the duty of full and frank disclosure, and the consequences of breaching it
- Costs
- Assessment of solicitor and client costs in low value personal injury claim
- Detailed assessment proceedings cannot be commenced by serving documents piecemeal
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 June
- Other PI & Clinical Negligence news
- Georgia accedes to the Hague Service Convention and Hague Evidence Convention
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&A
- Useful information

Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court judgment in Khan v Meadows which considered the scope of the duty of care in clinical negligence cases. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A.
