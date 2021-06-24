menu-search
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key PI and clinical negligence developments
  • Scope of duty in clinical negligence
  • HMCTS publishes guidance and FAQs for the Damages Claims pilot scheme (CPR PD 51ZB)
  • Psychiatric injury
  • No ‘shocking and horrifying’ event
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Many injury claimants face limbo over whiplash confusion
  • Motor Vehicles (International Motor Insurance Card) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court judgment in Khan v Meadows which considered the scope of the duty of care in clinical negligence cases. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

