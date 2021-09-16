LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—16 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 13 September 2021
  • Psychiatric and occupational stress
  • Civil stress claim after employment tribunal settlement not an abuse (Farnham-Oliver v RM Educational Resources Ltd)
  • Claims involving a fatality
  • Court of Appeal ruling affirms first instance decision and upholds the principles of dependency for foster family in mesothelioma dependency claim
  • Jurisdiction challenge—cross-border fatal claim arising from clinical negligence
  • Coroner’s inquests
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court ruling on submitting a civil stress claim after an employment tribunal settlement and a Court of Appeal ruling on the principles of dependency in the context of mesothelioma claims. We also consider a cross-border fatality claim arising from clinical negligence. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More