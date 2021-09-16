PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court ruling on submitting a civil stress claim after an employment tribunal settlement and a Court of Appeal ruling on the principles of dependency in the context of mesothelioma claims. We also consider a cross-border fatality claim arising from clinical negligence. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.