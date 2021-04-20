Sign-in Help
Law society urges action as negligence insurance plan ends

Published on: 20 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Law Society has warned that retired solicitors could soon find themselves on at risk for professional negligence claims after an insurance fund for closed firms ends in September 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

