Law society urges action as negligence insurance plan ends

Law360, London: The Law Society has warned that retired solicitors could soon find themselves on at risk for professional negligence claims after an insurance fund for closed firms ends in September 2021.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure
This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere
Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk
For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.