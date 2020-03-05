Sign-in Help
Is the new deadline to implement the whiplash reforms realistic?

05 March 2020
05 January 2021
  • Is the new deadline to implement the whiplash reforms realistic?
  • Original news
  • Why have the reforms been delayed?
  • What other announcements have been made in relation to the reforms?
  • Is the new deadline realistic?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Professor Dominic Regan, Professor at City Law School, London, analyses the new deadline for implementing the Whiplash Reform Programme. The government has announced that it will now implement the whiplash reforms on 1 August 2020. It has stated that the necessary rules, pre-action protocol and the statutory tariff will be published in sufficient time before implementation. However, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) will no longer form part of the reforms. The increase in the small claims track limit will not apply to vulnerable road users, for example, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians. The increase in the small claims track limit will also not apply to children or protected parties. Written by Professor Dominic Regan, City Law School, London, and special advisor to the Association of Costs Lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

