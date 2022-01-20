Court of Appeal clarifies aggregation of medical malpractice losses (Spire Healthcare Ltd v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Ltd)

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The Court of Appeal has reversed a High Court decision not to aggregate insured claims where the claims arose out of the conduct of a single person but where that individual’s incompetence or dishonesty manifested differently in respect of particular losses or groups of losses. The underlying liabilities arose out of medical malpractice by a consultant surgeon over several years, during which they had falsified pathology reports to justify unnecessary operations, or had negligently carried out partial mastectomies. or to read the full analysis.