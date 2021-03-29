Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Public company takeovers (Schemes) / Takeovers—legal and regulatory

Legal News

High Court clarifies how ADR depositary should be treated for scheme headcount test

High Court clarifies how ADR depositary should be treated for scheme headcount test
Published on: 29 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court clarifies how ADR depositary should be treated for scheme headcount test
  • What was the background?
  • Approval thresholds
  • What are American Depositary Receipts (ADR)?
  • Could the Depositary and other nominees appoint multiple proxies?
  • How should the votes be counted for the headcount test?
  • Did the exclusion of the Depositary from a currency election facility create a separate class?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Public company takeovers quiz
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate analysis: In Re GW Pharmaceuticals plc the High Court clarified how shares held by certain nominee shareholders, including the depositary under an American Depositary Receipt programme, should be treated for the purposes of the headcount test in Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). It also clarified that excluding the depositary from a currency election facility did not by itself result in the creation of a separate class of shareholders and that a single meeting of members could be held. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More