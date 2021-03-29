High Court clarifies how ADR depositary should be treated for scheme headcount test

Article summary

Corporate analysis: In Re GW Pharmaceuticals plc the High Court clarified how shares held by certain nominee shareholders, including the depositary under an American Depositary Receipt programme, should be treated for the purposes of the headcount test in Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). It also clarified that excluding the depositary from a currency election facility did not by itself result in the creation of a separate class of shareholders and that a single meeting of members could be held.