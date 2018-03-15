Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Corporate insolvency processes

Legal News

Brexit and the end of the transition period—insolvency and pre-insolvency impacts from 31 December 2020 onwards

Brexit and the end of the transition period—insolvency and pre-insolvency impacts from 31 December 2020 onwards
Published on: 15 March 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit and the end of the transition period—insolvency and pre-insolvency impacts from 31 December 2020 onwards
  • Original news
  • What are the relevant provisions of the draft Withdrawal Agreement?
  • What would be the impact on English schemes of arrangement?
  • What would be the impact on seeking recognition of British judgments in Spain?
  • What would be the impact on security rights over assets in the UK?
  • What is the likely impact on schemes of arrangement?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Borja García-Alamán and Juan Verdugo of J&A Garrigues SLP and Ivan Heredia, Professor of International Law at Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, consider the draft Withdrawal Agreement and its potential impact on the restructuring and insolvency market following Britain’s exit from the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More