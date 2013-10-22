Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Consumer protection / Regulation of contractual relationships

Legal News

Fare pricing information—it’s in the small print

Fare pricing information—it’s in the small print
Published on: 22 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Fare pricing information—it’s in the small print
  • Original news
  • What does this ruling mean for those using public transport?
  • Why did FCC have to reimburse Andrew Myers?
  • Does this judgment force transport operators to change current practice?
  • Could consumers seek redress for tickets bought at a higher value?
  • What lessons can consumers and businesses learn from this case?

Article summary

Commercial analysis: What obligations are train companies under when giving information on fares? Mary Bonar, consultant at Bevan Brittan, who specialises in work connected with rail and other surface transport, warns that train companies need to review their small print. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More