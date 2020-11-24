Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (24/11/2020)

Published on: 24 November 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (24/11/2020)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic, the Court of Justice’s judgment in Viasat confirming the need to pay interest on illegal aid and the Court of Justice’s judgment confirming Booking.com should face a claim of abuse of dominance under German law in a German court. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

