EU Competition law—daily round-up (24/11/2020)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic, the Court of Justice’s judgment in Viasat confirming the need to pay interest on illegal aid and the Court of Justice’s judgment confirming Booking.com should face a claim of abuse of dominance under German law in a German court.
