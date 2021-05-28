Competition monthly highlights—May 2021

Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) judgments from the General Court upholding appeals relating to tax rulings given to Amazon in Luxembourg, (2) the Commission’s decision to fine Sigma-Aldrich fined €7.5m for providing misleading information during Merck’s acquisition of Sigma-Alriech, (3) the Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss Facebook’s appeal regarding its IEO derogation requests, and (4) the CAT’s decision to uphold the CMA’s decision concerning its finding of jurisdiction in Sabre/Farelogix. or to read the full analysis.