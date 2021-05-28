menu-search
Competition monthly highlights—May 2021

Published on: 28 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
  • EU antitrust
  • AG suggests claimants seeking damages in air cargo cartel can seek damages before a national court for conduct that took place before Regulation 1/2003 came into force
  • Commission issues infringement decision against three banks for participating in European Governments Bonds trading cartel; fines totalling €371m imposed
  • EU mergers
  • Sigma-Aldrich fined €7.5m for providing misleading information into Merck’s acquisition of Sigma-Alriech
  • EU FDI
  • EU State aid
Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) judgments from the General Court upholding appeals relating to tax rulings given to Amazon in Luxembourg, (2) the Commission’s decision to fine Sigma-Aldrich fined €7.5m for providing misleading information during Merck’s acquisition of Sigma-Alriech, (3) the Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss Facebook’s appeal regarding its IEO derogation requests, and (4) the CAT’s decision to uphold the CMA’s decision concerning its finding of jurisdiction in Sabre/Farelogix. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

