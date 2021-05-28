- Competition monthly highlights—May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
- EU antitrust
- AG suggests claimants seeking damages in air cargo cartel can seek damages before a national court for conduct that took place before Regulation 1/2003 came into force
- Commission issues infringement decision against three banks for participating in European Governments Bonds trading cartel; fines totalling €371m imposed
- EU mergers
- Sigma-Aldrich fined €7.5m for providing misleading information into Merck’s acquisition of Sigma-Alriech
- EU FDI
- EU State aid
- Judgment confirms Greece’s failure to recover illegal State aid in relation to compensation granted to farmers
- Court of Justice suggests that Sicilian regional law granting compensation to owners of animals slaughtered due to infectious diseases needs to be notified under EU State aid law unless an exemption applies
- General Court upholds appeals relating to tax rulings given to Amazon in Luxembourg; finds no selective advantage in favour of a European subsidiary of Amazon
- General Court dismisses appeals concerning tax benefits granted by Luxembourg to companies in the Engie group; finds the existence of a tax advantage
- General Court issues judgments in Ryanair appeals in the context of Covid-19: upholds appeals against Commission’s decisions regarding State aid granted by Portugal to TAP and the Netherlands to KLM; dismisses appeal regarding Spanish recapitalisation fund for strategic companies
- General Court partially upholds appeal concerning compensation granted to Post Danmark for its universal service obligation
- General Court annuls Commission’s decision granting aid to Frankfurt-Hahn airport
- UK antitrust
- Court of Appeal upholds CAT’s judgment regarding Royal Mail abusive price discrimination fine concerning its UK bulk mail delivery services
- CAT upholds CMA’s paroxetine pay-for-delay decision; fines reduced from £44.9m to £27.1m
- UK mergers
- Court of Appeal rejects Facebook appeal regarding IEO derogation requests
- CAT unanimously upholds the CMA’s decision concerning its finding of jurisdiction in Sabre/Farelogix
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) judgments from the General Court upholding appeals relating to tax rulings given to Amazon in Luxembourg, (2) the Commission’s decision to fine Sigma-Aldrich fined €7.5m for providing misleading information during Merck’s acquisition of Sigma-Alriech, (3) the Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss Facebook’s appeal regarding its IEO derogation requests, and (4) the CAT’s decision to uphold the CMA’s decision concerning its finding of jurisdiction in Sabre/Farelogix.
